GOLD WINNERSushi Nami Royale
1458 Queen Street, Halifax
SILVER WINNERWasabi House
6403 Quinpool Road
BRONZE WINNERDoraku Dartmouth
44 Ochterloney Street
With four locations in the city, Sushi Nami’s downtown spot on Queen Street wins top place for Best Sushi this year. This trendy spot, across from the iconic Halifax Central Library, has a wicked lunch and dinner menu that serves traditional Japanese sushi, fusion rolls and bento box specials. For over 12 years, Sushi Nami has been a go-to locale for Haligonians looking for a quality sushi experience. Its fresh, high quality fish is what earns this sushi spot this year’s gold for Best Sushi.