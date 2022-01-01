GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

40 Sensea Road, Chester75 White Point Beach Resort Road, White Point1232 West Porters Lake Road, West Porters Lake

A steamy oasis on the outskirts of charming Chester, NS invites visitors to immerse themselves in nature and push pause on their busy lives. Sensea Nordic Spa, created by husband-and-wife duo Christophe Debeaumont and Laetitia Gomthier in January 2020, is the first-of-its-kind experience in the province. Visitors can laze around the 26-acre lakeside property and dip in and out of the many saunas, Turkish hammams (a set of steam rooms and a DIY salt scrub bar) in-ground hot tubs and cold plunge pools. A daily pass, which is $60 plus tax, will get you access to most of the spa (booking a massage is a whole other endeavour and price point, but a day pass is included). If it feels like this place is always fully booked, you’re not wrong. Sensea opens its books on a monthly basis so it’s best to check at the start of the month, or weekly for any spots that may open at the last minute.