Best Spa

Spirit Spa
5150 Salter Street, suite 200
Interlude Spa
Queen's Marque, 1715 Lower Water Street
Pride Beauty Lounge
281 Sackville Drive
Ask Samantha Bellefontaine what keeps Spirit Spa ticking after 20 years, and she’ll tell you it’s the people. “That comes through in all of the treatments that we offer and in every interaction that they have with our guests,” Bellefontaine, who manages Spirit Spa, tells The Coast. That includes innovation—this year, the spa’s team has added a new massage treatment, Swept Away, to its list of offerings: A gua sha stone head-and-shoulders routine that Bellefontaine says focuses on “acupressure and lymphatic drainage.” But it’s not just the people behind the desk, she stresses—it’s the community too. “We're really proud to be a part of this great city and to continue to grow and support the local movement.”

Previous Winners

