Best of Halifax

Best Spa

GOLD WINNER

Sensea Nordic Spa
40 Sensëa Road, Chester
website

SILVER WINNER

Spirit Spa
5150 Salter Street, unit 200
website

BRONZE WINNER

Vitality Medi-Spa
5424 Doyle Street
website

When Christophe Debeaumont opened Sensea Spa just outside Chester, NS in January 2020, no one knew the pandemic was lurking just around the corner. “We started with COVID pretty much,” says Debeaumont. “It’s been difficult times for all small businesses.” But COVID and all its accompanying stress and complications also gave Haligonians more desire than ever to reconnect with nature and their bodies. So Sensea took off, quickly becoming a must-visit destination. “They need an escape, they need to take a pause from the craziness brought by, the tension created by COVID,” says Debeaumont. “And I hope we bring that to life where they can just let it go and come back home reloaded.“ He chalks the BOH wins up to the team at Sensea: “Our sound belief is that we do our best to just care. That’s our only rule here, we want to provide as much care as we can to every single guest.”
Previous: Best Second-hand Clothing Store
Next: Best Tailor

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation