GOLD WINNER
Sensea Nordic Spa
40 Sensëa Road, Chester
SILVER WINNER
Spirit Spa
5150 Salter Street, unit 200
BRONZE WINNER
Vitality Medi-Spa
5424 Doyle Street
When Christophe Debeaumont opened Sensea Spa just outside Chester, NS in January 2020, no one knew the pandemic was lurking just around the corner. “We started with COVID pretty much,” says Debeaumont. “It’s been difficult times for all small businesses.” But COVID and all its accompanying stress and complications also gave Haligonians more desire than ever to reconnect with nature and their bodies. So Sensea took off, quickly becoming a must-visit destination. “They need an escape, they need to take a pause from the craziness brought by, the tension created by COVID,” says Debeaumont. “And I hope we bring that to life where they can just let it go and come back home reloaded.“ He chalks the BOH wins up to the team at Sensea: “Our sound belief is that we do our best to just care. That’s our only rule here, we want to provide as much care as we can to every single guest.”