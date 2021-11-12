GOLD WINNER

Sensea Nordic Spa

40 Sensëa Road, Chester

website

SILVER WINNER

Spirit Spa

5150 Salter Street, unit 200

website

BRONZE WINNER

Vitality Medi-Spa

5424 Doyle Street

website

When Christophe Debeaumont opened Sensea Spa just outside Chester, NS in January 2020, no one knew the pandemic was lurking just around the corner. “We started with COVID pretty much,” says Debeaumont. “It’s been difficult times for all small businesses.” But COVID and all its accompanying stress and complications also gave Haligonians more desire than ever to reconnect with nature and their bodies. So Sensea took off, quickly becoming a must-visit destination. “They need an escape, they need to take a pause from the craziness brought by, the tension created by COVID,” says Debeaumont. “And I hope we bring that to life where they can just let it go and come back home reloaded.“ He chalks the BOH wins up to the team at Sensea: “Our sound belief is that we do our best to just care. That’s our only rule here, we want to provide as much care as we can to every single guest.”