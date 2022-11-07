Submitted Joel Plaskett, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Songwriter

GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

Singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett is the type of local luminary who shines so bright, introductions feel redundant. After all, even people who’ve never been to this side of the country have, odds are, tapped their toes to a tune of his. Then there’s his growing legacy as an ear—and producer—for new talent. But Halifax doesn’t need all those bells and whistles to give good ol’ Joel a shout-out: His music has always, to an extent, been all about the lyrics—and so have his fans. Plaskett may “Love This Town” as his song says, but his eighth win in this category in the past decade shows the feeling is downright mutual.