Best Solo Artist
Griffin OToole
Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Solo Artist

Adam Baldwin
Jade Bennett
John Snow
It’s the second year in a row that Adam Baldwin will take home gold for Best Solo Artist, proving that Halifax stopped thinking of him as simply a member of Matt Mays’ live band many years and three albums ago. With a new sonic direction emerging thanks to 2022’s Concertos & Serenades (he’s swapping the rock ‘n’ roll tinge of earlier releases for something a bit more unplugged), the singer-songwriter’s proving to build a songbook that’s ever-expanding. Halifax, meanwhile, is proving to be unable to get enough. “I always say I never think I give a shit about those things until someone tells me I won ’em, that’s when the ol’ ego wakes up,” Baldwin told The Coast with a laugh back in 2019, when he nabbed top honours in the category of Best Rock Artist/Band. “But a readers’ poll? That means something to me, that people would take that time to support me here in my hometown, here in Dartmouth and Halifax.”

