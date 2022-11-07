GOLD WINNERGuy's Frenchy's Sackville
12 Murdock MacKay Court, Lower Sackville
website
SILVER WINNERMission Mart
265 Susie Lake Crescent
website
BRONZE WINNERThe Loot Vintage
1711 Barrington Street
website
Melissa Crowell knew Guy’s Frenchy’s was popular with its regulars, but perhaps never more so than when the Lower Sackville business reopened from COVID-19 closures. “There was a lineup outside,” the district manager recalls, “and they were like, ‘We’re so glad you're back! We missed you.’ And that feels good, right? You're happy to see these people every day.” The family clothing outlet, which first launched in Digby in 1972, has become a Maritime staple for wallet-friendly threads of every variety—and has also raised more than $1.5 million to date to support women’s and children’s health care through the IWK Foundation.