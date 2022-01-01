GOLD WINNER

Gold for Best Sandwich is a real honour for Rick Baker, 73, the owner of Kaiser’s Sub & Sandwich Shoppes in Lower Sackville. This year, Kaiser’s takes home two golds, one for Best Sandwich and the other for Best Sackville Restaurant. “The sandwich [award] is a big surprise,” Baker tells The Coast. “I guess the sub sandwich has been overlooked a little bit because it's mostly franchises that sell it.” Overlooked no more. Kaiser’s serves classic submarine sandwiches that folks can customize to suit their tastes. What sandwich is the best? Baker will tell you all of them, but he’s not wrong. With nearly every deli meat you could think of on hand, all sliced fresh daily, Kaiser’s adheres to its own strict standards of consistency and freshness. “We haven't changed anything as far as our basic approach to making a sub sandwich,” says Baker, who has run Kaiser’s for nearly 47 years. “Consistency is very important to us. We slice everything here to weight, which ensures the customer gets as good a product as they did last time they were in.”