Best of Halifax

Best Sackville Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Beaver Bank Station
991 Windgate Drive
website

SILVER WINNER

Kaiser's Sub & Sandwich Shoppes
799 Sackville Drive
website

BRONZE WINNER

Tom's Family Restaurant
585 Sackville Drive
website

Previous: Best Ribs
Next: Best Tea

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation