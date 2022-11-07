Lindsay Duncan Matt Mays, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Rock Artist / Band

It’s a second-year-in-a-row win for Mr. Mays in the Best Rock Artist category, which is surprising news to exactly no one who loves his music. The duke of Dartmouth gifted live music to his home province often during the pandemic: There was the live recording From Burnside With Love (which gave serious MTV Unplugged vibes) and two summers of sold-out shows at The Shore Club, a bass-soaked baptism of sound for all lucky enough to cram inside the Hubbards, NS venue. Now, it’s our turn to give him something: An award that recognizes Mays’ Tom Petty-esque prowess and ability to keep both rock and hope alive.