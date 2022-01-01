GOLD WINNERThe Bicycle Thief
Bishop's Landing, 1475 Lower Water Street
SILVER WINNERThe Canteen
22 Portland Street
BRONZE WINNERBar Kismet
2722 Agricola Street
The Bertossi Group’s literal golden child, The Bicycle Thief, scores the top spot for Best Restaurant this year. This resto is just as much a staple in our readers' hearts as it is a staple of the Halifax Waterfront, and the folks at The Bike Thief are feeling that love. “We wouldn’t be here without our guests and our incredible staff members,” says Holly Davy, the marketing and operations manager at The Bicycle Thief. “After a challenging few years for the restaurant industry, it's fantastic to see everyone returning to the restaurants and supporting their local community and we couldn't be more thankful to be a part of that.” The Bicycle Thief exudes a classy, come-as-you-are vibe, serving up an Italian-inspired menu with a classic Nova Scotia twist and its well-stocked wine bar (which won silver for Best Wine Bar this year) encourages diners to have a seat, order a glass or two and stay for awhile.