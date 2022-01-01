Best of Halifax

Best Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

The Bicycle Thief
Bishop's Landing, 1475 Lower Water Street
website

SILVER WINNER

The Canteen
22 Portland Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Bar Kismet
2722 Agricola Street
website

The Bertossi Group’s literal golden child, The Bicycle Thief, scores the top spot for Best Restaurant this year. This resto is just as much a staple in our readers' hearts as it is a staple of the Halifax Waterfront, and the folks at The Bike Thief are feeling that love. “We wouldn’t be here without our guests and our incredible staff members,” says Holly Davy, the marketing and operations manager at The Bicycle Thief. “After a challenging few years for the restaurant industry, it's fantastic to see everyone returning to the restaurants and supporting their local community and we couldn't be more thankful to be a part of that.” The Bicycle Thief exudes a classy, come-as-you-are vibe, serving up an Italian-inspired menu with a classic Nova Scotia twist and its well-stocked wine bar (which won silver for Best Wine Bar this year) encourages diners to have a seat, order a glass or two and stay for awhile.

Previous: Best Ramen
Next: Best Sackville Restaurant

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation