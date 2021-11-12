GOLD WINNER
Taz Records Halifax
1521 Grafton Street
website
SILVER WINNER
Taz Records Dartmouth
45 Portland Street
website
BRONZE WINNER
Obsolete Records
2855 Agricola Street
website
Taz Records owner Jimmy Donnelly insists he has no idea why the shop won gold for Best Record Shop. “I don’t know, Halifax. The Coast readers keep saying we’re great. But it has nothing to do with me or how I run the place,” Donnelly says by phone from the shop. “It’s all the staff I give the credit to.” Despite the new challenges posed by COVID-19, Donnely says he feels lucky things are pretty much business as usual at Taz Records. It helps that customers can browse a deep inventory in their online shop now. “There’s anxiety everywhere, but I try to ignore it. There’s adjustments, sure. But we’re doing good!”