Robert Scanlan doesn’t forget a client’s name. He’s sent birthday cards, Christmas ornaments, Halloween pumpkins and all manner of handwritten letters to the couples and families he’s helped find homes throughout his 14 years as a Halifax-area real estate agent. “I answer my phone sometimes at 7 o'clock in the morning, and I've answered my phone at 11 o'clock at night,” Scanlan says, speaking by phone with The Coast. “Sometimes it's talking somebody off a ledge, or just telling them [what they need] so they'll be able to sleep at night.” Buying a home hasn’t been easy for many folks in the HRM the last number of years, and the industry has changed from its early internet days. “I find clients are seeing listings before I am sometimes, because I’m out all day running around,” Scanlan says. “And especially now with the market being a little quicker, if something comes up today, you're probably running out to look at it today or tomorrow, or else it’s gone.” This year’s award marks Scanlan’s second BOH gold in a row and fifth gold all-time. “It’s been really gratifying to know that people appreciate the work I put into it,” he says.