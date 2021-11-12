Best of Halifax

Best Real Estate Agent

GOLD WINNER

Rob Scanlan, Royal LePage Atlantic
610 Wright Avenue
SILVER WINNER

James Dwyer, Engel & Völkers
1901 Gottingen Street
BRONZE WINNER

Rosie Porter, Royal LePage Atlantic
7071 Bayers Road, unit 102
