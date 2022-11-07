Best of Halifax

Best R&B Artist / Band

JRDN, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best R&B Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

JRDN
SILVER WINNER

Reeny Smith
BRONZE WINNER

Aquakulture
From the golden-era opening tones of JRDN’s latest Red Eye, the five-track EP he dropped in spring 2022, it’s clear that the Juno-winning R&B titan hasn’t lost his sharp-as-a-knife sense for what’ll make the perfectly soft, unfurling slow-jam. No one knows it better than Halifax: Ralph Jordon Croucher (as he’s known offstage) has dethroned two category mainstays who’ve locked up Best R&B Artist/Band in recent years—Reeny Smith and Roxy & The Underground Soul Sound—to snag first place in his city’s heart (and after-hours playlists). Yup, it’s true: He might say his girl is like Rhianna on the track “Gemini”—but there’s no one his hometown will compare him to.

