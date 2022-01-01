Best of Halifax

Best Ramen

GOLD WINNER

Buta Ramen
5190 Morris Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Truly Tasty
6210 Quinpool Road
website

BRONZE WINNER

Tako Sushi & Ramen
480 Parkland Drive
website

Soup season is upon us, and ramen should be high up on your list of brothy delights to slurp as the colder months quickly approach. If by any chance you’re uninitiated, Halifax now has several ramen shops—enough that the Best Ramen category can debut this year—and voters have bestowed the inaugural gold award on Buta Ramen. Its short and simple menu of ramen, udon and soba noodles, alongside its cozy and trendy dining space are sure to keep you warm this winter.

Previous: Best Pub Food
Next: Best Restaurant
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation