GOLD WINNERButa Ramen
5190 Morris Street
SILVER WINNERTruly Tasty
6210 Quinpool Road
BRONZE WINNERTako Sushi & Ramen
480 Parkland Drive
Soup season is upon us, and ramen should be high up on your list of brothy delights to slurp as the colder months quickly approach. If by any chance you’re uninitiated, Halifax now has several ramen shops—enough that the Best Ramen category can debut this year—and voters have bestowed the inaugural gold award on Buta Ramen. Its short and simple menu of ramen, udon and soba noodles, alongside its cozy and trendy dining space are sure to keep you warm this winter.