Best of Halifax

Best Punk Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

Like A Motorcycle
website

SILVER WINNER

Sleepshaker
website

BRONZE WINNER

Booji Boys
website

Previous: Best Pop Artist / Band
Next: Best R&B Artist / Band

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation