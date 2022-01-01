Best of Halifax

Best Public Space

GOLD WINNER

Halifax waterfront
1600 Lower Water Street
SILVER WINNER

Halifax Public Gardens
5665 Spring Garden Road
BRONZE WINNER

Point Pleasant Park
5530 Point Pleasant Drive
The Halifax waterfront is a four kilometre-long boardwalk with lots to see and do. Home to the city’s more notable pieces of public art like the wave sculpture and the silver-awarded drunken lamposts, the waterfront is a perfect spot for families and individuals to enjoy an afternoon stroll. Stop in at one of the many restaurants or food huts and watch the cruise ships float by, or browse around at some of the shops and boutiques. There’s always something going on at the waterfront, like the annual Buskerfest in the summertime or the quickly approaching Evergreen Festival to heat up winter.

