GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

1600 Lower Water Street5665 Spring Garden Road5530 Point Pleasant Drive

The Halifax waterfront is a four kilometre-long boardwalk with lots to see and do. Home to the city’s more notable pieces of public art like the wave sculpture and the silver-awarded drunken lamposts, the waterfront is a perfect spot for families and individuals to enjoy an afternoon stroll. Stop in at one of the many restaurants or food huts and watch the cruise ships float by, or browse around at some of the shops and boutiques. There’s always something going on at the waterfront, like the annual Buskerfest in the summertime or the quickly approaching Evergreen Festival to heat up winter.