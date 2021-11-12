Best of Halifax

Best Public Space

GOLD WINNER

Halifax Waterfront
SILVER WINNER

Halifax Public Gardens
Spring Garden Road & Summer Street
BRONZE WINNER

Point Pleasant Park
5530 Point Pleasant Drive
