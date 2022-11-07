The Coast John Dunsworth by Jeks One, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Public Art or Mural

John Dunsworth was, and is, beloved in Halifax. If you watched even a single episode of The Trailer Park Boys, you’ll remember his iconic performance as trailer park supervisor Jim Lahey—a role that launched the Bridgewater-raised actor to stardom and came to define much of the last two decades of his life. But there’s more to Dunsworth than his alcohol-fuelled alter ego: He ran as an MLA hopeful in Nova Scotia’s 1988 election. He beat a gambling addiction and campaigned against video lottery terminals. There are many sides to the man—just as there are in his mural on Quinpool Road. The painting itself, completed in July 2022, was done by North Carolina muralist Jeks One—who wrote on Instagram that it was a “huge honor” to paint Dunsworth “in the community he was such a big part of.” If you fancy a stroll or drive-by, head to the side of the Pro Skates and Oddfellows Barbershop building at 6451 Quinpool Road.