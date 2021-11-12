Best of Halifax

Best Public Art Or Mural

GOLD WINNER

Dartmouth Positivity murals
SILVER WINNER

Downtown Dartmouth's "The Neon Mural"
161 Portland Street
BRONZE WINNER

Freaklunch box side mural
1729 Barrington Street
