Mic Mac Bar & Grill
219 Waverley Road
Durty Nelly's Authentic Irish Pub
1645 Argyle Street
Battery Park Beerbar & Eatery
62 Ochterloney Street
The Mic Mac Bar & Grill has been around for almost 60 years, so it’s safe to say the staff know a thing or two about pub food. The Waverley Road restaurant in Dartmouth has a menu stacked with burgers, fries and, of course, its Best of Halifax-approved fish cakes. But what really bolstered Mic Mac Bar & Grill’s stellar reputation is its dedicated customer base. Being a family-owned restaurant with authentic food is what keeps the people coming back for more. Its history with landing a top-three position in the Best of Halifax awards for years now is a testimony to that.

