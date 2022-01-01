Best of Halifax

Best Poutine

GOLD WINNER

Smoke's Poutinerie
1707 Lower Water Street
SILVER WINNER

Cheese Curds Gourmet Burgers + Poutinerie
380 Pleasant Street
BRONZE WINNER

CHKN CHOP
6141 North Street
The readers voted Smoke’s Poutinerie, specifically its Halifax waterfront location, as the top spot for Best Poutine. This beloved Canadian franchise, which opened its first location in Toronto in 2008, aims to achieve “global domination” with the classic Canadian dish of fries, gravy and cheese curds (the other holy trinity). “We are truly honored to accept this award and I want to thank all of our loyal customers we have served over the past 11 years,” Wade Bruce, national director at Smoke’s tells The Coast in an email. When asked about what make’s Smoke’s poutine the best, he simply summarizes: “Local fresh cut fries, Quebec cheese curds, our original signature gravy and top-quality toppings.”

