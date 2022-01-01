GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

Halifax’s appetite for true crime is ravenous, as indicated by Nighttime podcast’s second-year-running win. A series that’s over 100 episodes deep and covers everything from potential UFO sightings to missing persons cases, when you want to binge on something ghastly, gory or just plain weird, podcast host and creator Jordan Bonaparte has your back. The podcast’s 2019 national syndication on Global AM radio proves the show’s ascent to the moon is both inevitable and just starting.