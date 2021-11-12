GOLD WINNER

Nighttime podcast

website

SILVER WINNER

Sickboy Podcast

website

BRONZE WINNER

The Weekend Roundup

website

Jordan Bonaparte’s true crime and mystery podcast continues to provide sickly-stickly nightmare fuel for ears across HRM, with topics in its over-90-episode-deep archive ranging from incels to ghosts to government health and safety cover-ups. Its overthrow of longtime category winner Sickboy Podcast—after five years of placing silver and bronze—feels like a symbol for Nighttime’s growing acclaim: Now nationally syndicated on Global AM radio, the show’s ascent to the moon feels both inevitable and just starting.