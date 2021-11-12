Best of Halifax

Best Podcast

Ian Selig
Best of Halfiax 2021 Best podcast, Nighttime Podcast

GOLD WINNER

Nighttime podcast
SILVER WINNER

Sickboy Podcast
BRONZE WINNER

The Weekend Roundup
Jordan Bonaparte’s true crime and mystery podcast continues to provide sickly-stickly nightmare fuel for ears across HRM, with topics in its over-90-episode-deep archive ranging from incels to ghosts to government health and safety cover-ups. Its overthrow of longtime category winner Sickboy Podcast—after five years of placing silver and bronze—feels like a symbol for Nighttime’s growing acclaim: Now nationally syndicated on Global AM radio, the show’s ascent to the moon feels both inevitable and just starting.

