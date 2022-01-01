GOLD WINNERNova Scotia SPCA
201 Brownlow Avenue, suite 9
SILVER WINNEROut of the Cold Community Association
7 Church Street, Dartmouth
BRONZE WINNERFeed Nova Scotia
67 Wright Avenue
It’s no surprise this is the fifth time the NS SPCA has won gold for Best Place To Volunteer. What’s not to love about hanging out with cats and dogs (and bunnies and guinea pigs) all day? At the SPCA you can volunteer your time to take care of the animals, raise funds, work at the thrift store and much more. “Volunteering at the Nova Scotia SPCA is such a rewarding experience. It’s completely fuelled by love,” the organization’s Taylor Mundy told the Coast in 2019. “Words alone can’t express how thankful we are for the kindness and compassion of our volunteers. They’re literally saving lives.”