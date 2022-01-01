Best of Halifax

Best Place To Go Swimming

GOLD WINNER

Rainbow Haven Beach
2249 Cow Bay Road
website

SILVER WINNER

Queensland Beach
9600 Highway 3
website

BRONZE WINNER

Long Lake
10 Dunbrack Street
website

Perhaps it is the fact that this beach is in a cove, so the sea water is fractions of a degree warmer than other beaches. Perhaps it’s the family friendly amenities at Rainbow Haven. Perhaps it’s the fact that this is one of the only ocean beaches accessible by transit. Maybe it’s the fond memories of good times spent with friends and family in the lazy carefree days of a Halifax summer. No matter your reason, Rainbow Haven is a good, easy place to go swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s no surprise that it won Best of gold.

Previous: Best Place To Dance
Next: Best Place To Volunteer

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation