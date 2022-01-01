GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

2249 Cow Bay Road9600 Highway 310 Dunbrack Street

Perhaps it is the fact that this beach is in a cove, so the sea water is fractions of a degree warmer than other beaches. Perhaps it’s the family friendly amenities at Rainbow Haven. Perhaps it’s the fact that this is one of the only ocean beaches accessible by transit. Maybe it’s the fond memories of good times spent with friends and family in the lazy carefree days of a Halifax summer. No matter your reason, Rainbow Haven is a good, easy place to go swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s no surprise that it won Best of gold.