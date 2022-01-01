Best of Halifax

Best Place For A First Date

GOLD WINNER

Halifax waterfront
1600 Lower Water Street
website

SILVER WINNER

The Board Room Game Cafe
1256 Barrington Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Halifax Public Gardens
5665 Spring Garden Road
website

There are a lot of romantic reasons to take a first date to the waterfront. A stroll on the water at sunset, looking at some drunk lamp posts, then some canoodling in some high-vis hammocks. There is no argument that the waterfront is a romantic place. What takes this destination over the top is the romance and the practicality. Start with a coffee and walk; if it’s going well, there are a lot of restaurants to continue the tentative inquiries of a first meeting. On the other hand, if the date is not going well, there are bars and a casino to help you forget your woes. Maybe the next one will be a compatible sex opponent/rent splitter.

Previous: Best Local Character
Next: Best Place To Dance

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation