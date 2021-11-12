Best of Halifax

Best Place For A First Date

GOLD WINNER

Halifax Waterfront
website

SILVER WINNER

The Board Room Game Cafe
1256 Barrington Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Halifax Public Gardens
Spring Garden Road & Summer Street
website

