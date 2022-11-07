GOLD WINNERYeah Yeahs Pizza
66 Ochterloney Street
website
SILVER WINNERSalvatore’s Pizzaiolo Trattoria
5541 Young Street
website
BRONZE WINNERSicilian Pizza, Donairs & Subs
5245 Blowers Street
website
Yeah Yeahs Pizza, located on Ochterloney Street in Dartmouth and on Barrington Street in Halifax, is committed to “high quality ingredients done simple and well,” according to co-owner Josh Nordin. Its two best-selling slices are the margherita and its classic pepperoni—which contains pepperonis that Yeah Yeahs acquires from an undisclosed source. That’s right: Proprietary pepperoni. “We source these rad, tiny little pepperonis that get really crispy in the oven,” explains Nordin. “It's definitely my favourite. And we do a different version of it, called the spicy pep—it’s got banana peppers, white onions and a little bit of honey. That's absolutely my favourite slice.”