Best of Halifax

Best Pizza Slice

GOLD WINNER

Yeah Yeah's Pizza, Dartmouth
66 Ochtorloney Street
website

SILVER WINNER

On The Wedge
1595 Bedford Highway
website

BRONZE WINNER

Sicilian Pizza
5245 Blowers Street
website

Because the menu at Yeah Yeah’s Pizza isn’t very extensive—five regular pizzas plus a rotating weekly special—the shop depends a lot on taste. “Just quality ingredients, done well, New York style,” says owner Josh Nordin. Priced around $5 a slice, the most popular are the margherita or pepperoni, as well as the special which can range from “classic Italian flavours to Big Mac pizzas” Nordin says. Yeah Yeah’s won’t reveal all its secrets. “We bring in really quality pepperoni from a place that I’m never going to tell anyone,” says Nordin, but he chalks the BOH win up to the staff, including “the heart and soul of the place,” Sal Mosca. “He’s been with us since before we opened. He makes dough, he works service, everybody knows him.”
Previous: Best Pizza Pie
Next: Best Poutine

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation