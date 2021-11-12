GOLD WINNER
Yeah Yeah's Pizza, Dartmouth
66 Ochtorloney Street
website
SILVER WINNER
On The Wedge
1595 Bedford Highway
website
BRONZE WINNER
Sicilian Pizza
5245 Blowers Street
website
Because the menu at Yeah Yeah’s Pizza isn’t very extensive—five regular pizzas plus a rotating weekly special—the shop depends a lot on taste. “Just quality ingredients, done well, New York style,” says owner Josh Nordin. Priced around $5 a slice, the most popular are the margherita or pepperoni, as well as the special which can range from “classic Italian flavours to Big Mac pizzas” Nordin says. Yeah Yeah’s won’t reveal all its secrets. “We bring in really quality pepperoni from a place that I’m never going to tell anyone,” says Nordin, but he chalks the BOH win up to the staff, including “the heart and soul of the place,” Sal Mosca. “He’s been with us since before we opened. He makes dough, he works service, everybody knows him.”