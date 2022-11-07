Best of Halifax

Best Pizza Pie

Yeah Yeahs Pizza, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Pizza Pie

GOLD WINNER

Yeah Yeahs Pizza
66 Ochterloney Street
SILVER WINNER

Morris East
620 Nine Mile Drive
BRONZE WINNER

Rinaldo's Italian American Specialities
2186 Windsor Street
HALL OF FAME

Salvatore’s Pizzaiolo Trattoria
5541 Young Street
Inducted in 2016

Sal Mosca, the head dough maker at Yeah Yeahs Pizza, is credited as the reason this New York-style slice shop continues to take the top spot for Best Pizza Pie in the city. This is Yeah Yeahs second year in a row winning gold for Best Pie and Best Slice, and co-owner Josh Nordin is quick to shout out dough-wizard Sal. “He’s the heart and soul of both shops.” says Nordin. “He’s been with us before we even opened five years ago and he is just the best guy.” Yeah Yeah’s has been serving up quality (and affordable) pizza pies at its Ochterloney and Barrington Street locations for over five years. Its simple style and commitment to quality ingredients is what keep our readers coming back for (a)more.

