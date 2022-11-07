GOLD WINNERYeah Yeahs Pizza
66 Ochterloney Street
website
SILVER WINNERMorris East
620 Nine Mile Drive
website
BRONZE WINNERRinaldo's Italian American Specialities
2186 Windsor Street
website
HALL OF FAMESalvatore’s Pizzaiolo Trattoria
5541 Young Street
website
Inducted in 2016
Sal Mosca, the head dough maker at Yeah Yeahs Pizza, is credited as the reason this New York-style slice shop continues to take the top spot for Best Pizza Pie in the city. This is Yeah Yeahs second year in a row winning gold for Best Pie and Best Slice, and co-owner Josh Nordin is quick to shout out dough-wizard Sal. “He’s the heart and soul of both shops.” says Nordin. “He’s been with us before we even opened five years ago and he is just the best guy.” Yeah Yeah’s has been serving up quality (and affordable) pizza pies at its Ochterloney and Barrington Street locations for over five years. Its simple style and commitment to quality ingredients is what keep our readers coming back for (a)more.