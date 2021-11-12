Best of Halifax

Best Pizza Pie

GOLD WINNER

Yeah Yeah's, Dartmouth
66 Ochtorloney Street
SILVER WINNER

Morris East, Vernon Street
1984 Vernon Street
BRONZE WINNER

Stone Pizza
79 Alderney Drive
