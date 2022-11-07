Submitted Jollytails, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Pet Supply Store

6390 Lady Hammond Road95 Montebello Drive287 Lacewood Drive

Bronwyn Brent has always had a love for pets—whether it was her first Bernese mountain dog, Wiley, or her current furry flock of five (Australian shepherds Lennox and Suri, Aria the papillon, Luca the akita and beloved cat Jujube). The senior manager of Jollytails prides herself on sourcing the best selection of pet foods, treats and toys—“all that good stuff,” she says—and makes a point of offering local vendors. “Canadian foods are kind of our passion,” Brent tells The Coast. “And we believe in feeding cats and dogs the most biologically appropriate foods possible.” That also includes keeping things simple. “We look for ingredients that you can pronounce and recognize.”