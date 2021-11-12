Best of Halifax

Best Patio

GOLD WINNER

Stubborn Goat Beer Garden
1599 Lower Water Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Birch & Anchor
367 Bedford Highway
website

BRONZE WINNER

Stillwell Beergarden
5688 Spring Garden Road
website

Previous: Best Pasta
Next: Best Pizza Pie

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation