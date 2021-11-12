Best of Halifax

Best Pasta

GOLD WINNER

Ristorante a Mano
1477 Lower Water Street
website

SILVER WINNER

The Vines Pasta Grill
4 Panavista Drive
website

BRONZE WINNER

Il Mercato
1595 Bedford Highway
website

Previous: Best Pan-Asian Restaurant
Next: Best Patio

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation