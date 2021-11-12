Best of Halifax

Best Pan-Asian Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Cha Baa Thai Restaurant
1546 Queen Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Talay Thai
5164 Morris Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Buta Ramen
5190 Morris Street
website

Cha Baa Thai‚ this year’s gold winner for Best of Halifax’s new Best Pan-Asian Restaurant category‚ has been serving up delicious curries using fresh ingredients since 2007. Cha Baa means hibiscus in Thai, and it was chosen as the restaurant’s name because it’s a “cheerful and delicate tropical flower. It’s a symbol of the friendly hearts and genuine character of the Thai people,” reads the restaurant’s about page. Cha Baa delivers its food around HRM with its own delivery service and offers an unbeatable lunch special. The resto serves customers at four locations, two in Halifax with one each in Bedford and Dartmouth.
Previous: Best Nova Scotian Winery
Next: Best Pasta
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation