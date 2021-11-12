GOLD WINNER
Cha Baa Thai Restaurant
1546 Queen Street
website
SILVER WINNER
Talay Thai
5164 Morris Street
website
BRONZE WINNER
Buta Ramen
5190 Morris Street
website
Cha Baa Thai‚ this year’s gold winner for Best of Halifax’s new Best Pan-Asian Restaurant category‚ has been serving up delicious curries using fresh ingredients since 2007. Cha Baa means hibiscus in Thai, and it was chosen as the restaurant’s name because it’s a “cheerful and delicate tropical flower. It’s a symbol of the friendly hearts and genuine character of the Thai people,” reads the restaurant’s about page. Cha Baa delivers its food around HRM with its own delivery service and offers an unbeatable lunch special. The resto serves customers at four locations, two in Halifax with one each in Bedford and Dartmouth.