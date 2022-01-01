GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

1966 White Rock Road, Wolfville11143 Evangeline Trail, Wolfville1293 Grand Pre Road, Gaspereau Valley

The winery that created the beloved Nova 7 and its subsequent innovation, Nova 7 in a can, takes home the title of Best Nova Scotian Winery this year. “We are incredibly excited to win gold for the Best Winery, as there are many wonderful neighbouring wineries to choose from,” says Kaitlyn Hagen with Benjamin Bridge’s marketing department. “We'd like to take this chance to thank everyone who made our season a successful one, whether you stopped by for a quick glass of wine and vineyard walk or booked a deep dive into a guided sparkling tasting, we're happy to host you. It is clear to us that it's our incredible staff who make your experiences and keep you coming back, so we consider this a win for our hospitality team, especially, who work so hard to give folks the warmest welcome to the winery.” The good times don’t end with the harvest season—the winery is open year-round with some exciting new offerings, and a community skating rink will be back with a small fee in support of Feed Nova Scotia.