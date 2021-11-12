Best of Halifax

Best Nova Scotian Winery

GOLD WINNER

Benjamin Bridge
1966 White Rock Road, Wolfville
website

SILVER WINNER

Lightfoot & Wolfville
11143 Evangeline Trail, Wolfville
website

BRONZE WINNER

Luckett Vineyards
1293 Grand Pre Road, Gaspereau Valley
website

