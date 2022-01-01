Best of Halifax

Best Nova Scotian Distillery

GOLD WINNER

Coldstream Clear Distillery
Dartmouth Crossing, 37 Logiealmond Close
SILVER WINNER

Nova Scotia Spirit Co.
61 Provost Street, New Glasgow
BRONZE WINNER

Compass Distillers
2533 Agricola Street
Riley Giffen, co-founder of Coldstream Clear Distillery, has an education and family background that make for the perfect pair when it comes to running a distillery. Not only is he a chemical engineering graduate from Dalhousie University, but his parents also ran a bottled-water business while he was growing up. He knew the ropes. Tie that all up with a family lineage descending from distillers in Northern Ireland and it seemed only natural for Giffen to found Coldstream. The doors to the distillery opened in 2015, and since then it’s been providing Halifax not only with exceptional alcohol and handcrafted products, but its vision “to share celebrations and social experiences far beyond one single group of friends and family.”

