Submitted Cafe Lunette Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best New Restaurant

Queen's Marque, 1741 Lower Water Street, suite 160Queen's Marque, 1709 Lower Water Street, suite 10222 Wentworth Street

One of the city’s newest additions, the Parisian-inspired Cafe Lunette’s website reads: “Cafe by Day, French Bistro by Night.” It’s the best of both worlds—a feature general manager Andrew Thisby believes sets the establishment apart from other restaurants. “Cafe Lunette is unique in that we really have something for everyone. From great coffee and pastries to lunch and weekend brunch, to a classic bistro supper or simply a glass of wine and dessert after a show,” he tells The Coast. Whatever you’re in the mood for, Cafe Lunette has got it! When asked why he thinks customers keep coming back for more, Thisby says it's about delivering a memorable food experience. “You need outstanding food, service and atmosphere to really leave guests wanting more.” Calling the Halifax food scene “close-knit,” Thisby admits winning an award like Best New Restaurant is so important, and he appreciates the community. “Thank you to everyone that has been a part of Cafe Lunette thus far, we appreciate each of you.”