Best of Halifax

Best New Business

GOLD WINNER

Pride Beauty Lounge
281 Sackville Drive
SILVER WINNER

Dream Dog
27 Dellridge Lane
BRONZE WINNER

Vaughan’s General Store
5553 Bloomfield Street
Tori Yeomans always wanted Pride Beauty Lounge to be different. As a mental-health worker turned esthetician and a self-identified person with a disability, Yeomans knew she wanted a space “focused on inclusivity,” whether it was offering non-gendered spa services or accommodating for clients’ potential triggers and noise sensitivities. “I feel like that's what my education allows me to bring to the table when working in the beauty industry,” says Yeomans, who uses she/they pronouns. “Not many spaces around here [are like ours].” Since opening its doors in June 2021, the Lower Sackville spa has built a loyal following—not only within the LGBTQ+ community, but across all of Halifax. For Yeomans, the Best of Halifax recognition is “absolutely amazing.” “It feels really good to have readers see us that way,” they say.

