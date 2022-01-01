GOLD WINNER

Inducted in 2009

Chips, cheese, guac. Who doesn’t love a good nacho platter? And if you’re looking to try the best-tasting one in Halifax according to the people, Battery Park is the place to visit. However, nachos weren’t always a part of the agenda. Battery Park chef and the mind behind the nachos recipe, Andrew Prince, was worried that serving nachos at a beer bar might overshadow everything else. “I think I was always kind of reluctant to put nachos on the menu because that could end up being all that we would sell, or it might be too popular.” During a menu revamp four years ago, Prince finally caved but was able to put his own spin on the chips. “I wanted them to be a little different than the norm. I wanted to fry my chips and bring in queso, like a movie theatre kind of thing.” And while Prince admits adding nachos to the menu did slightly overshadow the rest of the offerings, hence the Best of Halifax win, he was able to make it unique enough that it “didn’t drive us crazy.”