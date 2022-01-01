Best of Halifax

Best Nachos

GOLD WINNER

Battery Park Beerbar & Eatery
62 Ochterloney Street
website

SILVER WINNER

The Lower Deck
Historic Properties, 1887 Upper Water Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Finabar’s Irish Pub
Sunnyside Mall, 1595 Bedford Highway
website

HALL OF FAME

Economy Shoe Shop
1663 Argyle Street
website
Inducted in 2009

Chips, cheese, guac. Who doesn’t love a good nacho platter? And if you’re looking to try the best-tasting one in Halifax according to the people, Battery Park is the place to visit. However, nachos weren’t always a part of the agenda. Battery Park chef and the mind behind the nachos recipe, Andrew Prince, was worried that serving nachos at a beer bar might overshadow everything else. “I think I was always kind of reluctant to put nachos on the menu because that could end up being all that we would sell, or it might be too popular.” During a menu revamp four years ago, Prince finally caved but was able to put his own spin on the chips. “I wanted them to be a little different than the norm. I wanted to fry my chips and bring in queso, like a movie theatre kind of thing.” And while Prince admits adding nachos to the menu did slightly overshadow the rest of the offerings, hence the Best of Halifax win, he was able to make it unique enough that it “didn’t drive us crazy.”

Previous Winners

