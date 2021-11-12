Best of Halifax

Best Nachos

GOLD WINNER

Finbar's Irish Pub
1595 Bedford Highway
website

SILVER WINNER

The Lower Deck
1887 Upper Water Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Birch & Anchor
367 Bedford Highway
website

Previous: Best Milkshake
Next: Best New Restaurant

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation