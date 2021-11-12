Best of Halifax

Best Music Video

GOLD WINNER

"Queen" The Town Heroes

SILVER WINNER

"Cool Kids" John Snow ft. Staks

BRONZE WINNER

"Never Too Late" Advocates of Truth

