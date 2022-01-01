GOLD WINNER

In the year that Gus the Gopher Tortoise, Halifax’s unofficial mascot, turns 100, it feels only fitting that the museum he’s long called home would be lauded as the city’s best. Brutalist in architecture but tender in heart, the Museum of Natural History staged exhibits in 2022 that highlighted things ranging from the history of mastodons (Age of the Mastodon) to a curated collection of Mi’kmaw cultural artifacts (the Apoqnmatm exhibit, on until January 2023). Known for bringing everything from ancient Egyptian artifacts to life-sized Lego sculptures to town, the Museum of Natural History returns to the top spot in our readers’ poll (and hearts) for the sixth time in the category’s history.