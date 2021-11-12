Best of Halifax

Best Moving Company

GOLD WINNER

Two Men and a Truck
website

SILVER WINNER

Mundens Moving
45 Lovett Lake Court
website

BRONZE WINNER

Able Movers
website

Previous: Best Men's Clothing Store
Next: Best New Business

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation