Best Milkshake

GOLD WINNER

Flynn’s Dairy Bar & Convenience
1365 Hollis Street
SILVER WINNER

The Chickenburger
1531 Bedford Highway
BRONZE WINNER

Armview Restaurant & Lounge
7156 Chebucto Road
HALL OF FAME

Darrell’s Restaurant
5576 Fenwick Street
Inducted in 2019

Flynn’s milkshakes bring everyone to Hollis Street! Flynn’s Dairy Bar & Convenience has won the gold for Best Milkshake, a category people don’t take lightly. So what makes Flynn’s milkshakes so good? Is it its PB Cupcake option? Or maybe it's the extravagant Oreo Brownie? How about The Unicorn? Nothing beats ice cream, cotton candy, a sour strip candy and an ice cream cone all mixed together! With another location on Kaye Street in the north end, this convenience store is more than your average corner shop, proven by its exotic candy and even more exotic shake selection.

