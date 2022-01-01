GOLD WINNERMezza Lebanese Kitchen
1558 Barrington Street
website
SILVER WINNERTarek's Cafe
3045 Robie Street
website
BRONZE WINNERRay's Lebanese Cuisine
120 Susie Lake Crescent, suite 20
website
Mezza Lebanese Kitchen has come a long way since opening its first restaurant in the ’90s in the Halifax Shopping Centre food court, although it wasn’t branded as Mezza back then. Since the Naha brothers took over in 2007, a major rebrand came with multiple locations opening up across the city offering a modern take on traditional Lebanese cuisine, like its Hali-famous shawarma. Not to mention Mezza’s loaded menu offering takeout and dine-in options that’s riled up all the hype—especially at its renovated downtown location. If you’re looking for lunch or a post-clubbing snack (its Barrington location is open until 4am), Mezza is your gal. President and CEO of the chain, Tony Nahas, has said the restaurant's reputation is “built on food, family, and freshness”—and if its gold spot position is any indication, Haligonians who voted in Best of Halifax agree.