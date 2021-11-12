Best of Halifax

Best Middle Eastern / Persian Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen, Barrington Street
1558 Barrington Street
SILVER WINNER

Tarek's Cafe
3045 Robie Street
BRONZE WINNER

Lemon Tree
805 Bedford Highway
